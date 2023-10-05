ICC World Cup: Meet the captains

DH Web Desk

Rohit Sharma will lead the team India, the clear favourites.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

Babar Azam, the current top-ranked ODI batter, will lead Pakistam team.

Credit: Instagram/@therealpcb

Australia are gearing up for a thrilling campaign under the leadership of Pat Cummins.

Credit: Instagram/@patcummins30

The Sri Lankan team will enter the field under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka.

Credit: Instagram/@officialslc

The veteran Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh in their World Cup campaign.

Credit: Instagram/@bangladeshtigers

This time, Jos Buttler will lead team England in ODI World Cup 2023.

Credit: Instagram/@josbuttler

Kane Williamson, who is returning from a six-month layoff, will lead the New Zealand team. However, Kane will miss the opening match against England as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Credit: Instagram/@kane_s_w

Temba Bavuma will spearhead South Africa in ODI World Cup 2023.

Credit: Instagram/@tembabavuma

Afghanistan team for 2023 Men's ODI World Cup campaign will be captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Credit: Instagram/@afghanistancricketboard

Scott Edwards will captain the Netherlands team.

Credit: Instagram/@kncbcricket