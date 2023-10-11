ICC World Cup: Records broken so far in the tournament

DH Web Desk
Aiden Markram scored the fastest hundred in World Cup history. He achieved the milestone against Sri Lanka, after smashing 100 in 49 balls.
Credit: PTI Photo
South Africa's score 428/5 is the highest team total in the tournament's history. The Proteas also crossed the 400-run-mark for the third time in the tournament’s history, becoming the first team to do so till date.
Credit: PTI Photo
South Africa also became the first team to have three players hit a century in the same innings. This too came during the Lanka clash when Markam along with opener Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen hit hundreds to guide the team to a record total.
Credit: PTI Photo
Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets inthe World Cup.
Credit: PTI Photo
754 runs were scored in total by South Africa and Sri Lanka, making it the highest in a men's ODI World Cup match.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rohit Sharma became the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs, as he did so in just 19 innings. He achieved this feat in the match against Afghanistan.
Credit: PTI Photo
David Warner shares the spot with Rohit. He also took 19 innings to score 1,000 runs.
Credit: PTI Photo
India created an embarrassing record in their opening World Cup against Australia. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer departed without scoring runs. This was the first time three of India’s top four batsmen went back without scoring runs in an ODI match.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rohit Sharma also surpassed Kapil Dev's record for scoring the fastest century by an Indian in the World Cup. He achieved this feat against Afghanistan.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rohit Sharma broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in international cricket with 554 maximums. He achieved this feat in the match against Afghanistan.
Credit: Reuters Photo