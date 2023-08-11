In Pics | Indian cricketers with ripped physiques

DH Web Desk
India's star cricketer Virat Kohli's fitness routines, discipline, and focus on his overall well-being have made him a role model not only for aspiring cricketers but also for fitness enthusiasts who value a healthy lifestyle. His dedication to fitness has set new standards for professional athletes not just in India but around the world.
Virat Kohli
Credit: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Cricketer Hardik Pandya has often shared glimpses of his fitness routines and training sessions on social media, which has garnered attention and appreciation from fans and followers. Pandya's ability to excel in multiple aspects of the game, including batting, bowling and fielding, showcases his well-rounded skills and athleticism.
Hardik Pandya
Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
Team India's stylish batsman Shubman Gill is known for his powerful batting and athleticism. In the recent past, Gill has been widely recognised for his fitness.
Shubman Gill
Credit: Instagram/shubmangill
Team India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained significant recognition for his fitness. While he might not be as well-known as his fellow cricketers for his overall fitness routines in the public eye, his on-field performance is a testament to his athleticism and dedication to the sport.
Jasprit Bumrah
Credit: Instagram/@jaspritb1
Team India's run-machine Shreyas Iyer is also a fitness enthusiast who loves spending time in the gym and flaunting his chiselled body on social media.
Shreyas Iyer
Credit: Instagram/@shreyasiyer96
Thanks to a strict fitness schedule and diet, Shikhar Dhawan, the 'Gabbar' of the Indian cricket team has a fit body.
Shikhar Dhawan
Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial
K L Rahul is known for his batting prowess and versatility which he has showcased over the years. His impressive fitness level, including a well-defined physique and six-pack abs, has been appreciated by fans and fellow cricketers. His commitment to staying in excellent physical condition has also contributed to his overall performance on the cricket field.
K L Rahul
Credit: Instagram/klrahul