India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup: Records broken by Rohit Sharma

Rohit’s quick 76 runs in the first PowerPlay is the most by an Indian batsman in an ODI innings.
Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in international cricket in the World Cup game against Afghanistan. He now has 556 sixes which is the highest by any batsman across the format.
Rohit completed his half-century off just 30 balls, second fastest in the tournament so far.
Rohit Sharma also overtook Sachin Tendulkar for the most sixes among Indians in ODI World Cups.
Rohit Sharma also broke Kapil Dev's (72) record of fastest ODI century for India in World Cup history. He smashed a century off just 63 balls.
Rohit shares the top spot with Australia’s David Warner in taking the least number of innings (19) to complete 1,000 runs in World Cup history.
Rohit (36 years & 164 days) is also the oldest captain to slam a World Cup hundred.
With seven centuries, Rohit Sharma also holds the record for the highest number of centuries in the World Cup.
