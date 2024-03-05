IPL 2024: Top 5 highest-paid captains

DH Web Desk
Rank 05| The Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is paid Rs 14 crore. Samson has been leading the RR franchise since IPL 2021 and led them to the final in IPL 2022.
Credit: Instagram/@imsanjusamson
Rank 04| Mumbai Indians are set to be led by Hardik Pandya in the upcoming season in the Indian Premier League. Pandya re-joined Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal of Rs 15 crore with Gujarat Titans before the mini-auction in Dubai. Hardik will take over the responsibilities from Rohit Sharma.
Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
Rank 03|Rishabh Pant will lead the side of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Pant, who has been a consistent for Delhi Capitals in IPL, will earn Rs 16 crore this year.
Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant
Rank 02| The Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is paid Rs 17 crore. Rahul, who was away from the action due to his injury, is expected to return to his form in the tournament.
Credit: Insgtagram/@klrahul
Rank 01|
Credit: Instagram/@patcummins30