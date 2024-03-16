IPL 2024: Youngsters to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Sameer Rizvi
This 20-year-old who set the auction on fire and fetched a mammoth 8.4-cr paycheck also has the ability to do the same on field. With Ambati Rayudu retiring, Rizvi could consistently feature in the CSK lineup.
Credit: X@CSK
Kumar Kushagra
Sourav Ganguly told this teenager’s father that Kushagra's batting style reminded him of a young M S Dhoni. This wicket-keeper batter can come very handy for DC with skipper Rishabh Pant coming back after a long hiatus.
PTI photo
Arshin Kulkarni
The under-19 opener for India this season is not just a big hitter but also a handy medium pacer. He hit 117 in a Maharashtra Premier League match with 13 sixes and then picked 4 wickets. Despite an underwhelming Under-19 World Cup, hopes remain high from Arshin Kulkarni at LSG.
X/@LSG
Ayush Badoni
Badoni has played for LSG for the last two seasons but has not got a consistent run in a defined role. With Deepak Hooda’s dicey form, LSG might give more chances to the 24-year-old in the top order.
PTI Photo
Atharva Taide
In 7 IPL innings last year, this 23-year-old crossed fifty twice and will be looking to add onto that number this season. Naturally an opener, Taide will have to adjust in the Punjab Kings middle order this season.
PTI Photo
Kartik Tyagi
Gujarat Titans will be Tyagi's third IPL franchise and he will be keen to finally perform to his potential. A quick bowler, Tyagi has shown glimpses of his talent but has not been able to cement a spot for himself so far.
PTI Photo
Suyash Sharma
This 20-year-old played for KKR last year and shows glimpses of the magic he can create with his unorthodox leg spin. KKR would be hoping for an improved show from Sharma who was the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
PTI Photo
Nehal Wadhera
In the 10 innings that Wadhera has batted for MI, he has always looked impressive. However, due to the packed MI batting lineup, the left-hander has not gotten regular opportunities. This season could be a big breakthrough for Wadhera.
X/@mipaltan