IPL 2025: 10 Uncapped stars who secured retention before mega auction

Ramandeep Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Ramandeep has proven himself as an exceptional all-rounder, adding strength to KKR's batting and bowling with his consistent contributions. His ability to stay calm under pressure has made him a reliable match-winner.
Harshit Rana - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sees Harshit Rana as a crucial asset, especially for his ability under pressure. With 19 wickets last season, his contribution was clear, making his retention a smart choice to strengthen KKR’s bowling squad.
Abishek Porel - Delhi Capitals (DC)
Abishek has impressed with his batting and wicket-keeping skills. His aggressive top-order batting has further solidified his role as a valuable asset.
Yash Dayal - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Yash Dayal has steadily progressed, impressing with his performance season after season. His ability to vary his bowling has bolstered RCB’s attack, and his 15 wickets last season make him a key asset.
Shashank Singh - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
With his strong strike rate and reliable middle-order approach, Shashank perfectly fits in PBKS’ bold game plan. His consistency and dynamic batting style make him a key player to watch this season.
Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
PBKS’ decision to retain Prabhsimran Singh enhances their aggressive gameplay approach and adds solid depth to their batting order.
Sandeep Sharma - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
A seasoned player, Sandeep Sharma brings valuable mentorship and expertise in the powerplay. His 13 wickets from last season underline his importance, making him a crucial presence in pressure situations.
Shahrukh Khan - Gujarat Titans (GT)
Shahrukh stands as a pivotal member, known for his hard-hitting skills down the order. His capacity to shift a match’s momentum single-handedly makes his timely performances an anticipated strength for the team.
Rahul Tewatia - Gujarat Titans (GT)
Rahul Tewatia's ability to turn a game on his own makes him a valuable asset, with his all round performance, he remains one of the key players for the team.
Ayush Badoni - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Ayush Badoni, a rising star, has caught the eye of selectors and cricket fans with his remarkable batting abilities. He has become LSG’s reliable middle-order batter, capable of relieving pressure with his strategic batting.
