IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to KL Rahul, 10 Big Buys on Day 1

DH Web Desk
Rank 01
Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player. He has been bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 27 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant
Rank 02
Shreyas Iyer sold to the Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.
Credit: Instagram/@shreyasiyer96
Rank 03
Kolkata Knight Riders secured Venkatesh Iyer with a bid of Rs 23.75 crore. KKR bought him after a bidding war with RCB and LCB.
Credit: PTI
Rank 04
Arshdeep Singh has been retained by the Punjab Kings and will continue to play for the team. He has been bought by them for Rs 12.5 crore.
Credit: PTI
Rank 05
Yuzvendra Chahal is now part of the Punjab Kings after being acquired for Rs 18 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23
Rank 06
Jos Buttler has been bought by the Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 15.75 crore.
Credit: PTI
Rank 07
For Rs 14 crore, KL Rahul is now a Delhi Capitals player.
Credit: Instagram/@klrahul
Rank 08
Mumbai Indians' secured Trent Boult in the IPL auction 2025 for Rs 12.5 crore.
Credit: Instagram/trrrent_
Rank 09
Rajasthan Royals have acquired Jofra Archer for Rs. 12.5 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@jofraarcher
Rank 10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has bought Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for Rs. 12.5 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@josh.hazlewood.38