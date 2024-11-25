IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to KL Rahul, 10 Big Buys on Day 1

DH Web Desk

Rank 01

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player. He has been bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 27 crore.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant

Rank 02

Shreyas Iyer sold to the Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shreyasiyer96

Rank 03

Kolkata Knight Riders secured Venkatesh Iyer with a bid of Rs 23.75 crore. KKR bought him after a bidding war with RCB and LCB.

|

Credit: PTI

Rank 04

Arshdeep Singh has been retained by the Punjab Kings and will continue to play for the team. He has been bought by them for Rs 12.5 crore.

|

Credit: PTI

Rank 05

Yuzvendra Chahal is now part of the Punjab Kings after being acquired for Rs 18 crore.

|

Credit: Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23

Rank 06

Jos Buttler has been bought by the Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 15.75 crore.

|

Credit: PTI

Rank 07

For Rs 14 crore, KL Rahul is now a Delhi Capitals player.

|

Credit: Instagram/@klrahul

Rank 08

Mumbai Indians' secured Trent Boult in the IPL auction 2025 for Rs 12.5 crore.

|

Credit: Instagram/trrrent_

Rank 09

Rajasthan Royals have acquired Jofra Archer for Rs. 12.5 crore.

|

Credit: Instagram/@jofraarcher

Rank 10

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has bought Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for Rs. 12.5 crore.

|

Credit: Instagram/@josh.hazlewood.38