IPL Auction 2025: 5 Most expensive overseas players

DH Web Desk
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler, the attacking England batsman, has emerged as the most expensive overseas player in the IPL 2025 auction so far, acquired by the Gujarat Titans for an impressive Rs. 15.75 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@josbuttler
Trent Boult
Mumbai Indians have acquired New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for Rs. 12.5 crore, making him the second-costliest bowler in the IPL 2025 auction.
Credit: Reuters
Jofra Archer
Another English cricketer, Jorfra Archer, has been bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 12.5 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@jofraarcher
Josh Hazlewood
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood ranks as the fourth most expensive bowler in the IPL 2025 auction, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru buying him for Rs. 12.5 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@josh.hazlewood.38
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc, the Australian speedster, rounds out the top five most expensive overseas players, with the Delhi Capitals purchasing him for Rs. 11.75 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@mstarc56