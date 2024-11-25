IPL Auction 2025: Cricketers who went unsold on Day 1

Devdutt Padikkal, one of the most stylish players in the IPL, remained unsold at the auction.

Credit: Instagram/@devpadikkal19

Despite being one of the IPL's most bankable players, David Warner went unsold at the auction on Day 1.

Credit: Instagram/@davidwarner31

The powerhitter Jonny Bairstow failed to find a buyer at the IPL auction on Day 1.

Credit: Instagram/@jbairstow21

Afghan bowler Waqar Salamkheil went unsold on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025.

Credit: Instagram/@salamkheil

IPL veteran Piyush Chawla remained unsold at the IPL auction on Day 1.

Credit: Instagram/@piyushchawla_official_