IPL Auction 2025: Cricketers who went unsold on Day 1

DH Web Desk
Devdutt Padikkal, one of the most stylish players in the IPL, remained unsold at the auction.
Credit: Instagram/@devpadikkal19
Despite being one of the IPL's most bankable players, David Warner went unsold at the auction on Day 1.
Credit: Instagram/@davidwarner31
The powerhitter Jonny Bairstow failed to find a buyer at the IPL auction on Day 1.
Credit: Instagram/@jbairstow21
Afghan bowler Waqar Salamkheil went unsold on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2025.
Credit: Instagram/@salamkheil
IPL veteran Piyush Chawla remained unsold at the IPL auction on Day 1.
Credit: Instagram/@piyushchawla_official_