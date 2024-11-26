IPL Auction 2025: Top overseas players who went unsold

DH Web Desk

David Warner

David Warner, an IPL veteran, went for the bid with a Rs. 2 crore base price but remained unsold as none of the franchises showed interest.

Credit: Reuters

Kane Williamson

Former IPL captain Kane Williamson failed to draw interest from franchises, leaving him unsold in the auction.

Credit: Reuters

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman also went unsold in the IPL auction as no teams showed interest.

Credit: Reuters

Steve Smith

Aussie batter Steve Smith did not receive any bids and remained unsold.

Credit: Reuters

Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza, who is known for his brutal hitting, found no takers in this year's IPL auction.

Credit: Instagram/@srazab24

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan's promising spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman also failed to secure a bid in the IPL auction.

Credit: Instagram/@mujeeb_zadran