Netherlands vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: 5 players to watch out for

The veteran Afghan bowler has not been at his best this World Cup, taking just seven wickets in six games. However, his experience will be a vital cog in the Afghans' attempts to unscrew the Oranje cork.
Credit: PTI Photo
With two fifties to his name, the Dutch skipper Edwards will have his team's hopes resting on his shoulders. He has scored 204 runs in this tournament at an average of 51.00.
The designated finisher of the Dutch side, Logan van Beek will also look to castle the Afghans with the ball. His 23* from 16 balls was a crucial innings against Bangladesh in Kolkata.
Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has scored 226 runs this tournament, and can prove to be the rock in the Afghan middle order once again at Lucknow.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghanistan opener, has already amassed 224 runs in the tournament, and a big innings from him is what the Afghans will be looking for in their clash against the Dutch.
