New Zealand vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: 5 players to watch out for

The in-form batsman for South Africa, Quinton de Kock has thrashed the opponents in the tournament by scoring big runs. He is expected to continue the same form and retain the top position in the list of batters with most runs at the 2023 World Cup.
Rachin Ravindra is having a great debut in the World Cup for New Zealand. He has exceeded all expectations so far in the tournament with his amazing skills and will continue the exceptional form.
Keshav Maharaj has emerged as one of the game changers for South Africa and has a key role to play against New Zealand in today’s game.
Matt Henry has been a fast bowler with searing pace and is one of the leading wicket takers in the tournament. With his skills and extreme pace, Henry will trouble the opponents with his bowling.
Rassie Van der Dussen's batting prowess and consistency has earned him widespread recognition and fans expect to see another great game by this amazing batsman.
