2023 Cricket World Cup, Pak vs Afg: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Pakistan team's captain Babar Azam is yet to score in the big tournament. In this game, he will aim to get his form back and help his team secure a much-needed win.
Credit: PTI
One of the pillars of the Pakistan batting line-up, Mohammad Rizwan is expected live up to the expectations and score some quick runs for the team.
Credit: PTI
Shaheen Afridi, who scalped five wickets in his last game, will continue to lead the pace attack and trouble the opponents with pace and swing.
Credit: PTI
The star of Afghanistan team Rashid Khan has taken six wickets in the tournament. Rashid will aim to add more in today's game.
Credit: PTI
Naveen-ul-Haq has impressed all with his all-round performance in the tournament so far. Afghan fans pin high hopes on him and is expected to shine in today’s match.
Credit: PTI