2023 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa: 5 players to watch out for

With 400+ runs in the tournament, Quinton de Kock currently holds the position of the tournament's top batsman. de Kock is expected to continue his dream run at the crease for his team.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was seen in good form in the last game against Afghanistan. Babar, one of the celebrated batsmen, will try and help his team secure a much-needed win.
Heinrich Klaasen has had a terrific tournament so far and has scored some crucial runs for the team. Klaasen’s performance in today’s match is expected to grab all the spotlight.
Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed has impressed everyone with his all-around performance. All hopes are pinned on him and he is expected to shine in today’s game.
Gerald Coetzee has emerged as a key player and has proved to be an asset for the Proteas. Coetzee will disrupt the opposition with his bowling and if needed with the bat as well.
