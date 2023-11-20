World Cup 2023: Australia beat India to win sixth World Cup title

DH Web Desk
Team Australia recorded their sixth World Cup win by beating India in the final of the 2023 edition.
Credit: PTI
Australia denied a golden generation of Indian cricketers the silverware it so desperately craved by lifting an unprecedented 2023 World Cup trophy.
Credit: PTI
The Australians once again showed what meticulous planning and ruthless execution is all about and proved to be India's nemesis.
Credit: PTI
Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.
Credit: PTI
It was a battle Australia won tactically and with brilliant field placement which complemented a fine bowling performance.
Credit: Reuters
Australia elected to field first and the players backed up Cummins' decision with disciplined bowling and impressive fielding.
Credit: PTI
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit 54 and 66 respectively after Rohit Sharma's attacking 47 but the ball dominated the bat on a slow, dry pitch.
Credit: Reuters
Cummins bowled Kohli, who ended as the leading batsman in the tournament with 765 runs, to silence the crowd of 92,453 fans.
Credit: PTI