WPL 2026 Auction: Five most expensive buys so far

DH Web Desk
Smriti Mandhana
After an intense 2023 auction bid of Rs 3.40 crore against Mumbai Indians, Smriti Mandhana became RCB’s captain and led them to their first WPL title in 2024. The stylish opener, who has been retained for Rs 3.5 crore, has scored 646 runs in 26 matches, including a top score of 84 (vs DC), with an impressive strike rate of 128.
Credit: Instagram/@smriti_mandhana
Ashleigh Gardner
Ashleigh Gardner was purchased and retained by GG for Rs 3.20 crore and captained the side through three seasons. In 25 matches, the explosive Australian all-rounder has scored 567 runs at a strike rate of 141. Despite her contribution, GG finished last in 2023 and 2024, and their 2025 campaign ended with a playoff loss to the Mumbai Indians.
Credit: Instagram/@ashleigh_gardner97
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI, acquired for Rs 3.20 crore) justified her price by scoring 1,027 runs (Avg 46) and taking 32 wickets. She was retained for a higher fee (Rs 3.50 crore) than MI Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 2.50 crore).
Credit: Instagram/@natsciver.brunt
Deepti Sharma
Fresh off winning Player of the Tournament at the Women's World Cup, Deepti Sharma will be having all eyes in the 2026 mega auction. The all-rounder was valued at Rs 2.60 crore by UP Warriorz for the first three seasons, during which she compiled over 500 runs (including three fifties and an 88*) and claimed 27 wickets in 25 appearances.
Credit: Instagram/@officialdeeptisharma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues, bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore in 2023, has registered 507 runs in 24 innings. She has consistently helped DC reach the WPL final (three times), though they remain without a title.
Credit: Instagram/@jemimahrodrigues