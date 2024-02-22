Five cricketers who scored quickest 10,000 runs in T20

DH Web Desk
Rank 01| Babar Azam - 271 Innings
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam pipped Chris Gayle and emerged as the fastest batsman to score 10,000 T20 runs. He achieved this feat taking 271 innings. Babar secured the top spot on February 21 while playing a PSL 2024 game for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings.
Credit: PTI
Rank 02| Chris Gayle - 285 Innings
'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle now ranks second on the list. He scored 10,000 runs in 285 T20 innings.
Credit: PTI
Rank 03| Virat Kohli - 299 Innings
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli features third on the list. It took 299 innings for him to score 10,000 runs in T20.
Credit: PTI
Rank 04| David Warner - 303 Innings
Australia's star batter David Warner ranks fourth on the list. He completed 10,000 T20 runs in 303 innings.
Credit: PTI
Rank 05| Aaron Finch - 327 Innings
Aaron Finch is the fifth batter to complete fastest 10,000 T20 runs. It took him 327 T20 innings to score 10,000 runs.
Credit: PTI