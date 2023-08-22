10 most decorated football players

DH Web Desk
Sergio Busquets, the Spanish midfielder who played for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has 35 trophies in his career. Busquets is known for his contributions to Barcelona's success during their dominant years.
Kenny Dalglish is a Scottish former professional footballer and manager who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of his generation. He had a highly successful career both as a player and as a manager. He won 35 trophies during his stint as a footballer.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballer, has accumulated 35 trophies thus far in his illustrious career and he's still going strong with Al-Nassr.
Ryan Giggs was an integral part of Manchester United's success during their dominant era under manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He is one of the most decorated players in English football history and has won 36 trophies in his illustrious football career.
Gerard Pique, the Spanish footballer who played as a center-back for FC Barcelona, has won 37 trophies throughout his career.
Andres Iniesta, one of the greatest midfielders in football, has won 37 trophies to date.
Maxwell Scherrer Cabelino Andrade, better known as Maxwell, is among the most decorated players in club football. He has won 37 titles in his football career.
Egyptian Player, Hossam Ashour holds the record for the 'Most Trophies Won' at a single football club and has won 39 trophies with the team Al Ahly from 2003 to 2020.
Dani Alves, the Brazilian footballer who is known for his exceptional skills as a right-back, has won 43 trophies in his career.
Lionel Messi won his 44th major honour after guiding Inter Miami to a League Cup win on August 19. This win made him the most decorated player in history.
