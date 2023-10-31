Ballon d'Or 2023: From Messi to Haaland, check out the full list of winners

DH Web Desk

Star footballer Lionel Messi was awarded the Ballon d'Or for the record eighth time.

Credit: Reuters

Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won Women's Ballon d'Or for the first time.

Credit: Reuters

Messi's Argentina colleague Emiliano Martinez won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the season.

Credit: Reuters

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham won the 2023 Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy.

Credit: Reuters

Brazil footballer Vinicius Junior won the Socrates Award in recognition of his off-pitch work.

Credit: Reuters

Erling Haaland won the Gerd Muller Trophy at the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony.

Credit: Reuters

Manchester City have won the Men's Club of the Year award at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@mancity

FC Barcelona Femeni bagged the Women's Club of the Year award at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@barca_fem