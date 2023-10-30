Ballon d'Or 2023: Five players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Lionel Messi is the frontrunner to win this year's Ballon d'Or for the eighth time, extending his record.
Credit: Reuters
Erling Haaland, Manchester City's star striker, is among Messi's biggest challengers for the prestigious award.
Credit: Instagram/@erling.haaland
Kylian Mbappe had a great last season with 41 goals. He was also the World Cup's top scorer with 8 goals including an incredible hat-trick in the final. Buzz has it that the French lobby is strong in favour of Mbappe and could hand him the trophy.
Credit: Reuters
Belgian midfield wizard Kevin De Bruyne is the standout contender and can challenge Messi and Haaland for the trophy.
Credit: Reuters
Vinicius Jr scored 25 goals and managed 26 assists in all competitions in the last season and is one of the worthy mentions.
Credit: Instagram/@vinijr