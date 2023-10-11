Eden Hazard retires: A look at the best moments from his career

DH Web Desk
Hazard made his professional debut at the age of 16 for Lille in 2007, becoming one of the youngest players to debut in Ligue 1.
Hazard contributed in elevating Lille's success and helped the team win the Ligue 1 title in the 2010-2011 season. He was also named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year in two consecutive seasons (2010-2011 and 2011-2012).
Eden Hazard joined Chelsea FC in the English Premier League in 2012 and emerged as one of the crucial players for the club. Chelsea FC won numerous titles, including two Premier League titles (2015 and 2017) and the UEFA Europa League during his association.
Hazard has been a key figure in the Belgian national team, often serving as captain. He has also represented Belgium team in several international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship.
In 2019, Hazard's transfer became one of the most expensive transfers in the history. He joined the Spanish club for a whopping fee of around $112 million.
