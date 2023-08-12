In Pics | Most expensive transfers in club football

Brazillian forward Neymar moved from FC Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a fee of €222 million

Neymar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

French superstar Kylian Mbappe moved from AS Monaco to PSG in 2018 for a fee of €180 million.

Kylian Mbappe.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Brazillian midfield maestro Philippe Coutinho moved from Liverpool FC to FC Barcelona in 2018 for a fee of €145 million.

Philippe Coutinho.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Portuguese forward Joao Felix left Benfica for Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a fee of €126 million.

Joao Felix.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Argentine World Cup winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez moved from Benfica to Chelsea in 2023 for a fee of €121 million. He is also currently the most expensive Premier League transfer.

Enzo Fernandez.

Credit: Reuters Photo

English midfielder Declan Rice moved from West Ham Utd to Arsenal in 2023 for a transfer fee of €121 million.

Declan Rice.

Credit: Reuters Photo

French forward Antoine Griezmann moved from Atletico Madrid to FC Barcelona in 2019 for a fee of €120 million.

Antoine Griezmann.

Credit: Reuters Photo

English attacking midfielder Jack Grealish sealed a move from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 for a transfer fee of €117 million.

Jack Grealish.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku moved from Inter Milan to Chelsea in 2021 for a fee of €115 million.

Romelu Lukaku.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the games finest, sealed a move from Real Madrid following their Champions League 'three-peat' to Juventus in 2018 for a fee of €112 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

French midfielder Paul Pogba moved from Juventus back to Manchester United in 2016 for a fee of €110 million.

Paul Pogba.

Credit: Reuters Photo

French winger Ousmane Dembele moved from Borussia Dortmund to FC Barcelona in 2017 for a fee of €105 million.

Ousmane Dembele.

Credit: Reuters Photo

English midfielder Jude Bellingham moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in 2023 for a transfer fee of €103 million.

Jude Bellingham.

Credit: X/@BellinghamJude

Welsh winger Gareth Bale moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in 2013 for a fee of €100 million.

Gareth Bale.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Belgian winger Eden Hazard sealed a dream move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019 for a fee of €100 million, after winning the Europa League with the Blues.

Eden Hazard.

Credit: Reuters Photo

One of England's finest-ever strikers, Harry Kane sealed a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in 2023 for a transfer fee of €100 million.