The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
Despite exiting the top football stage of Europe for Major League Soccer in the summer, footballer Lionel Messi captured the FIFA The Best men's award.
Credit: Instagram/@fifaworldcup
Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry, who was co-hosting the event, picked up the award in Messi's absence.
Credit: Reuters
Midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain win the Women's World Cup last summer, earned the women's FIFA The Best award. Bonmati also guided Barcelona to the UEFA Women's Champions League title last spring.
Credit: Reuters
Brazilian football goalkeeper Ederson bagged men's goalkeeper of the year.
Credit: Reuters
England and Manchester United goalie Mary Earps picked up the women's goalkeeper of the year award.
Credit: Reuters
Pep Guardiola was named best coach after masterminding City's first ever Champions League success.
Credit: Reuters
The 2023 FIFA Puskas Award went to Brazilian midfielder Guilherme Madruga for his spectacular overhead kick for Botafogo against Novorizontino.
Credit: Reuters
The Brazil men's national team won the Fair Play Award for their efforts fighting racism in solidarity with Vinicius Junior.
Credit: Instagram/@fifaworldcup
England national team chief Sarina Wiegman won the women's coach of the year after leading the Lionesses to the World Cup final.
Credit: Reuters
Cafu, who was the part Brazil legends team, accepted the award on behalf of the current team.
Credit: Reuters
Brazil soccer legend Marta was then presented with the FIFA Special Award in recognition for her illustrious career.
Credit: Reuters
Club Atletico Colon fan Hugo Daniel won the FIFA Fan Award after a video of him bottle-feeding his baby at a match went viral.
Credit: Reuters