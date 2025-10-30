From Tendulkar, Dhoni to Rohit: The fastest Indian batters to reach world No. 1 in ODIs

DH Web Desk
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
With just 38 innings under his belt, MS Dhoni shattered the records and became the quickest Indian cricketer ever to rise to the world No.1 spot in the ODI batting charts.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is the second-fastest Indian batter to reach the world No. 1 ODI ranking. He took only 41 innings in the format.
Sachin Tendulkar
The 'God of Cricket,' Sachin Tendulkar, achieved the No. 1 spot in just 102 innings, becoming the third Indian batter in history to reach the pinnacle.
Virat Kohli
Team India's run machine, Virat Kohli, reached the top spot in ODI rankings in 112 innings, becoming the fourth Indian batter to achieve this remarkable feat.
Rohit Sharma
Team India's 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma has joined an exclusive club of Indian cricket legends, securing the top spot in the Men's ODI rankings. He took 268 innings to achieve this feat.
