Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 7 unusual facts you probably didn’t know

DH Online
Not many know that Sachin Tendulkar was initially sent to cricket coaching as a form of punishment for his mischievous behaviour.
Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
It was Sachin’s elder brother, Ajit, who recognized his talent and made him concentrate on cricket.
Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
Sachin’s first love was tennis. As an ardent fan of tennis legend John McEnroe, Sachin spent his early years playing in headbands and tennis gear.
Credit: X/@sachin_rt
A young Sachin Tendulkar once fielded for Pakistan at Brabourne Stadium in 1988, a year before his official Team India debut.
Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
Sachin’s initial ambition was to become a fast bowler, but after facing rejection from Australian legend Dennis Lillee at the MRF Pace Foundation in 1987, he decided to shift his full attention to batting.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Among his many legendary records, Sachin holds the unique record of being the first player in international cricket to be dismissed by a third umpire, following a run-out referral in 1992.
Credit: PTI
Sachin, a big-time movie buff, once donned a fake beard and glasses to sneak into a theater to watch Roja in 1995. However, his plan backfired after his glasses fell, which led to a massive fan frenzy.
Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar