Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A look at some unbreakable records by the modern cricket legend

DH Web Desk
Team India secured their second U-19 World Cup trophy in 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
Credit: PTI
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli became the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs in 2018, a feat he accomplished during a match against the West Indies in Vishakhapatnam.
Credit: PTI
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in ODIs by an Indian player.
Credit: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Virat Kohli ranks as the 5th highest run-scorer in Test cricket, amassing 9,040 runs across 118 matches with an impressive average of 47.83. His Test career includes 29 centuries, 31 half-centuries, and a top score of 254.
Credit: PTI
Kohli also holds the record for most man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series awards in the T20 format.
Credit: PTI
In the 2011 World Cup, Kohli became the first Indian batter to hit a century on his tournament debut, doing so against Bangladesh.
Credit: Reuters
Virat Kohli is the sole Asian captain to have led his team to Test wins in England, Australia, and South Africa.
Credit: Reuters
Kohli holds the record for the most half-centuries (38) in T20 international cricket history.
Credit: PTI
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most double centuries (7) by a captain in Test cricket, surpassing legendary captains like Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting.
Credit: Reuters