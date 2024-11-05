Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A look at some unbreakable records by the modern cricket legend

DH Web Desk

Team India secured their second U-19 World Cup trophy in 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

|

Credit: PTI

Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli became the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs in 2018, a feat he accomplished during a match against the West Indies in Vishakhapatnam.

|

Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in ODIs by an Indian player.

|

Credit: Instagram/@virat.kohli

Virat Kohli ranks as the 5th highest run-scorer in Test cricket, amassing 9,040 runs across 118 matches with an impressive average of 47.83. His Test career includes 29 centuries, 31 half-centuries, and a top score of 254.

|

Credit: PTI

Kohli also holds the record for most man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series awards in the T20 format.

|

Credit: PTI

In the 2011 World Cup, Kohli became the first Indian batter to hit a century on his tournament debut, doing so against Bangladesh.

|

Credit: Reuters

Virat Kohli is the sole Asian captain to have led his team to Test wins in England, Australia, and South Africa.

|

Credit: Reuters

Kohli holds the record for the most half-centuries (38) in T20 international cricket history.

|

Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most double centuries (7) by a captain in Test cricket, surpassing legendary captains like Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting.

|

Credit: Reuters