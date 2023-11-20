ICC 2023 World Cup final: When Indian players & fans turned emotional

Virat Kohli is seen sharing a warm hug with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Credit: PTI

An emotional Rohit Sharma at the post match presentation ceremony.

Credit: Reuters

A fan looks dejected after Team India's defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 finals. 

Credit: PTI

A fan reacts during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Credit: PTI

POTT Virat Kohli is seen wiping tears post his team's defeat in the finals.

Credit: Reuters

A completely heartbroken Rohit Sharma.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Virat Kohli hiding his tears behind his cap.

Credit: X/@mufaddal_vohra

Visuals of Mohammed Siraj crying uncontrollably after the loss.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of heartbroker fans leave the stadium.

Credit: Reuters

Downhearted Indian players leave the groung after the post-match presentation.

Credit: PTI