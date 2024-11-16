In Pics | Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson

Jake Paul and his brother Logan enter the ring in a car before his match against Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson enters the ring before his fight against Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson fights Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face off

The bout was between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson.

Fans were left largely disappointed as Tyson showed his age and was never able to generate any offense against his younger opponent.

Jake Paul in the ring before his fight against Mike Tyson.

