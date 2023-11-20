Ind vs Aus: Famous personalities who attended the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the stands cheering for Team India.

|

Credit: PTI

Bollywood celebs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

| Manvender Vashist Lav

Celebrity kids Shanaya Kapoor and Aryan Khan were also spotted at the stadium cheering for Team India.

|

Credit: PTI

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in the stands rooting for Team India.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk

Power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

|

Credit: PTI

Ranveer Singh was clicked at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

|

Credit: PTI

Spiritual leader Sadhguru was also seen in the stands cheering for Team India.

|

Credit: PTI

Also spotted was legendary singer Asha Bhosale.

|

Credit: PTI