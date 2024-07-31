India sweeps T20I series against Sri Lanka with super over win in final match

DH Web Desk

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav with the trophy.

Credit: PTI Photo

Indian players during the award ceremony after winning the 3-match T20 International cricket series.

Credit: PTI Photo

Suryakumar Yadav bowls a delivery during the 3rd T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rinku Singh after India won the 3rd T20 International cricket match against Sri Lanka.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of Ramesh Mendis.

Credit: PTI Photo

Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of Charith Asalanka.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka in action against Team India.

Credit: PTI Photo

Washington Sundar plays a shot during the 3rd T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka.

Credit: PTI Photo

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sri Lankan players celebrate the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

Credit: PTI Photo