India vs Australia Series: 5 bowlers to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah performed well at the Asia Cup 2023. He will make the most of the home advantage and will trouble the Aussies with the ball.
Credit: PTI
Mohammad Siraj will have all eyes as he is expected to continue his fiery Asia Cup 2023 bowling form.
Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam
Mohd Shami would play a significant role in Team India's bowling lineup and will be acing his lethal bowling just before the World Cup.
Credit: PTI
Prasidh Krishna will put his best foot forward and try and aim to secure his position in playing 11 at the World Cup.
Credit: PTI
Shardul Thakur will be a pick for Team India as he will be having all eyes. His performance against Australia will definitely secure a place at the World Cup.
Credit: PTI