India vs Pakistan: Celebs throng Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer for Team India

Urvashi Rautela was spotted cheering for the Indian cricket team.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Home Minister Amit Shah was also seen at the stands during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI

Singer Arijit Singh swooned fans with a soulful pre-ceremony performance ahead of the match.

Credit: PTI

Actress Anushka Sharma was also seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli and Team India.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ace comedian, singer, and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam (2L) was seen cheering for Team India from the stands.

Credit: Instagram/@rohitonweb

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan enthralled the audience with his singing.

Credit: PTI

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave an electrifying performance ahead of the match.

Credit: PTI

Sukhwinder Singh mesmerized the fans with his soul-stirring singing.

Credit: PTI

Singer Neha Kakkar was also spotted at the stands cheering for Team India.

Credit: Instagram/@nehakakkar

Singer Rohanpreet also accompanied his wife Neha Kakkar. 

Credit: Instagram/@nehakakkar