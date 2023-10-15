India vs Pakistan: Celebs throng Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer for Team India

DH Web Desk
Urvashi Rautela was spotted cheering for the Indian cricket team.
Home Minister Amit Shah was also seen at the stands during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Singer Arijit Singh swooned fans with a soulful pre-ceremony performance ahead of the match.
Actress Anushka Sharma was also seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli and Team India.
Ace comedian, singer, and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam (2L) was seen cheering for Team India from the stands.
Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan enthralled the audience with his singing.
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave an electrifying performance ahead of the match.
Sukhwinder Singh mesmerized the fans with his soul-stirring singing.
Singer Neha Kakkar was also spotted at the stands cheering for Team India.
Singer Rohanpreet also accompanied his wife Neha Kakkar.
