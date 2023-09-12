India vs Pakistan: Here's how brands celebrated the victory

DH Web Desk
Instant delivery service, Blinkit's 'Burnol' tweet went viral after Team India's victory over Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023.
Credit: X/@letsblinkit
Fevicol also joined the party with this creative which read 'Sirf padosi jalenge, patakhe nahi :P.' (sic)
Credit: Instagram/fevicolkajod
Fevi Kwik took a sly dig at Pakistan's bowlers with this creative.
Credit: Instagram/@fevikwikindia
McDonald's India gave cricket lovers a taste of delicious and tempting fun with their innovative 'Happy Meal' creative.
Credit: Instagram/@mcdonalds_india
Streaming service Zee5 came up with this 'Gadar' meme.
Credit: X/@ZEE5India
Swiggy Instamart was one of the first brands to take a dig at Pakistan's loss to India at the Asia Cup Super 4 contest.
Credit: X/@SwiggyInstamart
Zomato made the most of the moment with its creative.
Credit: X/@zomato