India vs Pakistan: Here's how brands celebrated the victory

DH Web Desk

Instant delivery service, Blinkit's 'Burnol' tweet went viral after Team India's victory over Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023.

Credit: X/@letsblinkit

Fevicol also joined the party with this creative which read 'Sirf padosi jalenge, patakhe nahi :P.' (sic)

Credit: Instagram/fevicolkajod

Fevi Kwik took a sly dig at Pakistan's bowlers with this creative.

Credit: Instagram/@fevikwikindia

McDonald's India gave cricket lovers a taste of delicious and tempting fun with their innovative 'Happy Meal' creative.

Credit: Instagram/@mcdonalds_india

Streaming service Zee5 came up with this 'Gadar' meme.

Credit: X/@ZEE5India

Swiggy Instamart was one of the first brands to take a dig at Pakistan's loss to India at the Asia Cup Super 4 contest.

Credit: X/@SwiggyInstamart

Zomato made the most of the moment with its creative.

Credit: X/@zomato