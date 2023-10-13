India vs Pakistan: What to expect from the high-octane clash

DH Web Desk
Singing sensation Arijit Singh will kickstart the event with a special performance.
Shankar Mahadevan will make the occasion even more special with his soulful singing.
Sukhwinder Singh's singing will show a powerful display of patriotism.
Superstar Rajinikanth, who is busy filming #Thalaivar171 in Kerala, will fly to Ahmedabad to attend the India vs Pakistan match.
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is also expected to attend this high-octane clash.
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar will be cheering for the Team India from the stands.
The ceremony will also include several cultural acts.
