India vs Pakistan: What to expect from the high-octane clash

DH Web Desk

Singing sensation Arijit Singh will kickstart the event with a special performance.

Credit: Instagram/@arijitsingh

Shankar Mahadevan will make the occasion even more special with his soulful singing.

Credit: Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan

Sukhwinder Singh's singing will show a powerful display of patriotism.

Credit: Instagram/@sukhwindersinghofficial

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is busy filming #Thalaivar171 in Kerala, will fly to Ahmedabad to attend the India vs Pakistan match.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is also expected to attend this high-octane clash.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar will be cheering for the Team India from the stands.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

The ceremony will also include several cultural acts.

Credit: Instagram/@gcamotera