Indian Players who have claimed no. 1 spot in ICC Test Bowlers Rankings

Jasprit Bumrah
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah clinched the top spot in the International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings on February 7. His impressive performance against England made him achieve the number 1 position. With this, Bumrah also became the first-ever fast bowler from the country to achieve the feat.
Credit: Reuters
Ravichandran Ashwin
Spinner R Ashwin managed to retain the top spot since March 2023. It was Bumrah who pipped Ashwin in February 2023 to clinch the No.1 spot.
Credit: Reuters
Ravindra Jadeja
Team India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also held the top position for a brief time.
Credit: Reuters
Bishan Singh Bedi
The legendary spinner who represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, was the first Indian spinner to top the International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings.
Credit: PTI