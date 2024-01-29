Indian Tennis players who have won the Australian Open

DH Web Desk
Leander Paes
In his almost three-decade-long illustrious career, has four Australian Open doubles titles - one men's doubles (2012) and three mixed doubles (2003, 2010 and 2015).
Credit: Instagram/@leanderpaes
Mahesh Bhupathi
Mahesh Bhupathi has won two Australian Open titles, both of which came in the mixed doubles in 2006 and 2009 respectively.
Credit: Instagram/@mbhupathi
Sania Mirza
Tennis ace Sania Mirza has lifted two Australian Open trophies – one each in mixed doubles and women’s doubles in 2009 and 2016 respectively.
Credit: Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Rohan Bopanna
On January 27, 2024, Rohan Bopanna became the fourth India and the oldest male Grand Slam winner in the Open era with his men's doubles title at the Australian Open with Matthew Ebden.
Credit: Reuters