IPL 2024 Auction: 10 Highest paid cricketers

DH Web Desk

Rank 10 | Nicholas Pooran Pooran was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 16 crore.

Rank 9 | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained all-rounder Andre Russell for 16 crore.

Rank 8 | Rishabh Pant will get Rs 16 crore from the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Rank 7 | Ravindra Jadeja has been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a price tag of Rs 16 crore.

Rank 6 | Rohit Sharma will get Rs 16 crore to play the 2024 IPL season for the Mumbai Indians.

Rank 5 | KL Rahul has been retained by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 17 crore.

Rank 4 | RCB traded in Cameron Green for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.

Rank 3 | Sam Curran fetched a mammoth Rs 18.5 crore from Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Rank 2 | Australia's Pat Cummins fetched a staggering Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Auction and was one of the expensive players in the IPL history.

Rank 1 | With Rs 24.75 crore, Australia's Mitchell Starc is the highest-paid cricketer in IPL 2024.

