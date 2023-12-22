IPL 2024 Auction: 10 Highest paid cricketers

DH Web Desk
Rank 10 | Nicholas Pooran Pooran was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 16 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@nicholaspooran
Rank 9 | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained all-rounder Andre Russell for 16 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@ar12russell
Rank 8 | Rishabh Pant will get Rs 16 crore from the Delhi Capitals (DC).
Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant
Rank 7 | Ravindra Jadeja has been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a price tag of Rs 16 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@royalnavghan
Rank 6 | Rohit Sharma will get Rs 16 crore to play the 2024 IPL season for the Mumbai Indians.
Credit: Instagram/@rohitsharma45
Rank 5 | KL Rahul has been retained by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 17 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@klrahul
Rank 4 | RCB traded in Cameron Green for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.
Credit: Instagram/@__camgreen__
Rank 3 | Sam Curran fetched a mammoth Rs 18.5 crore from Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Credit: Instagram/@samcurran58
Rank 2 | Australia's Pat Cummins fetched a staggering Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Auction and was one of the expensive players in the IPL history.
Credit: Instagram/@patcummins30
Rank 1 | With Rs 24.75 crore, Australia's Mitchell Starc is the highest-paid cricketer in IPL 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@mstarc56