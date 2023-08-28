Neeraj Chopra: Finest javelin throws by India's golden boy

DH Web Desk
Neeraj Chopra achieved 89.94m throw at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in 2020. This record throw is the best in men’s national record in India and Neeraj's personal best till date.
Credit: Reuters
Neeraj's second-best throw is of 89.30m came at the Paavo Nurmi Games in 2023 that earned him a silver medal at the tournament.
Credit: Reuters
With a throw of 89.08m, Neeraj finished first in the Lausanne Diamond League 2022. This was his third-best throw in his career.
Credit: Instagram/@neeraj____chopra
On August 25, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra sent his spear to 88.77m at the qualification round of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. This was his fourth best throw.
Credit: Reuters
Another best throw for Neeraj came at the Doha Diamond League 2023. He sent his spear to 88.67m and was his fifth-best throw till date in his eventful career.
Credit: PTI