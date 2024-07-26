Olympics 2024: 10 Most fashionable Olympic uniforms

DH Web Desk

Team Mongolia

The 2024 Olympic uniforms for Mongolia are designed by Ulaanbaatar-based fashion label Michel and Amazonka.

Credit: Instagram/@mongoliannoc

United States of America

The 2024 Olympic uniforms for USA is designed by the celebrated brand Ralph Lauren.

Instagram/@teamusa

Taiwan

Credit: Instagram/justinxx_official

France

The opening ceremony outfits for France's athletes have been designed by the fashion label Berluti.

Credit: Instagram/@franceolympique

Nigeria

The Olympic Uniform for Team Nigeria is designed by athleisure label 'Actively Black'.

Credit: Instagram/@activelyblack

Haiti

The opening ceremony uniforms for Haiti is designed by Stella Jean.

Credit: Instagram/@coh_ht

Spain

Spanish sports clothing and shoes brand, Joma Sport, has designed the Olympic 2024 uniforms.

Credit: Instagram/@jomasport

Netherlands

Amsterdam-based brand The New Originals is equipping Netherlands' athletes with its cutting-edge racing apparel at the Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@teamnlinsta

India

Tasva, a clothing brand by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani has designed the opening ceremony outfits for Indian athletes.

Credit: Instagram/@tasvafashion

Republic of Korea

Musinsa Standard, a Korean fashion brand, has designed the opening ceremony outfits for Republic of Korea athletes.

Credit: Instagram/@kmagnolia_