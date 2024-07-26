Olympics 2024: 10 Most fashionable Olympic uniforms

DH Web Desk
Team Mongolia
The 2024 Olympic uniforms for Mongolia are designed by Ulaanbaatar-based fashion label Michel and Amazonka.
Credit: Instagram/@mongoliannoc
United States of America
The 2024 Olympic uniforms for USA is designed by the celebrated brand Ralph Lauren.
Instagram/@teamusa
Taiwan
Credit: Instagram/justinxx_official
France
The opening ceremony outfits for France's athletes have been designed by the fashion label Berluti.
Credit: Instagram/@franceolympique
Nigeria
The Olympic Uniform for Team Nigeria is designed by athleisure label 'Actively Black'.
Credit: Instagram/@activelyblack
Haiti
The opening ceremony uniforms for Haiti is designed by Stella Jean.
Credit: Instagram/@coh_ht
Spain
Spanish sports clothing and shoes brand, Joma Sport, has designed the Olympic 2024 uniforms.
Credit: Instagram/@jomasport
Netherlands
Amsterdam-based brand The New Originals is equipping Netherlands' athletes with its cutting-edge racing apparel at the Olympics 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@teamnlinsta
India
Tasva, a clothing brand by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani has designed the opening ceremony outfits for Indian athletes.
Credit: Instagram/@tasvafashion
Republic of Korea
Musinsa Standard, a Korean fashion brand, has designed the opening ceremony outfits for Republic of Korea athletes.
Credit: Instagram/@kmagnolia_