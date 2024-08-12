Olympics 2024 | 13 breathtaking pictures from the closing ceremony of Paris Games

DH Web Desk

The Golden Voyager stands atop a pile of masked dancers in a performance during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Manu Bhaker and P R Srejeesh hold the Indian flag during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France.

Credit: PTI Photo

France President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach are pictured before the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Golden Voyager performs during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Actor Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony in Paris.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fireworks are seen from the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

French swimmer Leon Marchand holds the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

View of the lit-up Olympic rings during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

French singer Yseult performs during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach giving a speech during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bulgarian athletes during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Formation and raising of the Olympic rings during a performance.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pianist Alain Roche plays during the closing ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo