Olympics 2024: 15 stunning athletes at the Paris Games

Elena Kulichenko

The track and field athlete captured hearts with her impressive debut at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Luana Alonso

The Paraguayan swimmer made headlines after she was asked to leave the Games Village and her shocking revelation that Brazilian footballer Jr Neymar sent her a private message on Instagram.

Ewa Swoboda

The Polish runner's images went viral on social media for her stylish performances in the sprint event.

Zehra Gunes

The Turkish volleyball player captured hearts with her performance and celebratory pictures.

Maria Andrejczyk

The Polish track and field athlete garnered huge attention with her intense moments from the games.

Lieke Klaver

The Polish track and field athlete also garnered attention with her moments from the Paris Games.

Hailey Van Lith

The American basketball player made heads turn with her dramatic moments on the basketball court.

Alysha Newman

The Canadian athlete won everyone's hearts with her incredible pole vault performance and celebratory photos.

Alica Schmidt

The German runner generated a huge buzz for her demeanor on-field.

Anicka Delgado

The American swimmer grabbed eyeballs with her impressive performances.

Rhasidat Adeleke

The Irish athlete’s impressive performances and emotional moments generated a massive buzz on social media.

Kim Ye-ji

She is one of the personalities who went viral on social media in the initial days of the Paris Games 2024. Her cool look from the women’s 10-meter air pistol competition is still generating huge noise online.

Jacqueline Otchere

The German pole vaulter’s interactions on social media also generated significant buzz.

Jordan Chiles

The American gymnast's on-field prowess gained widespread attention.

Manu Bhaker

Indian shooter Manu has become India's poster girl for her impressive show at the Paris Olympics.

