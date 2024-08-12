Olympics 2024: 15 stunning athletes at the Paris Games

DH Web Desk
Elena Kulichenko
The track and field athlete captured hearts with her impressive debut at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@kulichenko_elena
Luana Alonso
The Paraguayan swimmer made headlines after she was asked to leave the Games Village and her shocking revelation that Brazilian footballer Jr Neymar sent her a private message on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/@luanalonsom
Ewa Swoboda
The Polish runner's images went viral on social media for her stylish performances in the sprint event.
Credit: Instagram/@litttlerunner
Zehra Gunes
The Turkish volleyball player captured hearts with her performance and celebratory pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@zehragunes
Maria Andrejczyk
The Polish track and field athlete garnered huge attention with her intense moments from the games.
Credit: Instagram/@m.andrejczyk
Lieke Klaver
The Polish track and field athlete also garnered attention with her moments from the Paris Games.
Credit: Instagram/@liekeklaver
Hailey Van Lith
The American basketball player made heads turn with her dramatic moments on the basketball court.
Credit: Instagram/@haileyvanlith
Alysha Newman
The Canadian athlete won everyone's hearts with her incredible pole vault performance and celebratory photos.
Credit: Instagram/@alyshanewman
Alica Schmidt
The German runner generated a huge buzz for her demeanor on-field.
Credit: Instagram/@alicasmd
Anicka Delgado
The American swimmer grabbed eyeballs with her impressive performances.
Credit: Instagram/@anickadelgado
Rhasidat Adeleke
The Irish athlete’s impressive performances and emotional moments generated a massive buzz on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@rhasidat_adeleke
Kim Ye-ji
She is one of the personalities who went viral on social media in the initial days of the Paris Games 2024. Her cool look from the women’s 10-meter air pistol competition is still generating huge noise online.
Credit: Instagram/@k_yeji92
Jacqueline Otchere
The German pole vaulter’s interactions on social media also generated significant buzz.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelineotchere
Jordan Chiles
The American gymnast's on-field prowess gained widespread attention.
Credit: Instagram/@jordanchiles
Manu Bhaker
Indian shooter Manu has become India's poster girl for her impressive show at the Paris Olympics.
Credit: Instagram/@bhakermanu