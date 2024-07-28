Olympics 2024 | Best photos from Day 1 of Paris Games

DH Web Desk

Teresa Bonvalot of Portugal in action during Heat 8.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Table Tennis - Men's Singles Round of 16: Alberto Mino of Ecuador celebrates after winning his round of 64 match against Finn Luu of Australia.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Table Tennis - Men's Singles Round of 16: Finn Luu of Australia in action during his round of 64 match against Alberto Mino of Ecuador.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Surfing - Men's Round 1 - Heat 6: John John Florence of United States rides a wave.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fencing - Women's Epee Individual Semifinals: Nelli Differt of Estonia in action with Man Wai Vivian Kong of Hong Kong.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fencing - Women's Epee Individual Victory Ceremony: Gold medalist Man Wai Vivian Kong of Hong Kong.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Swimming - Women's 4x100m Free Relay Victory Ceremony: Gold medallists of Australia celebrate on the podium after winning the race with silver medallists of United States and bronze medallist of China.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Boxing - Women's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 32: Gizem Ozer of Turkey in action with Alessia Mesiano of Italy.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot during the Men's Singles Group stage badminton match against Guatemala's Kevin Cordon.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Indian players celebrate after winning the Pool B hockey match over New Zealand.

|

Credit: PTI Photo