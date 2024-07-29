Olympics 2024 | Best photos from Day 2 of Paris Games 2024

DH Web Desk
10m Air Pistol Women's Victory Ceremony: (L-R) Silver medallist Yeji Kim of South Korea, gold medallist Ye Jin Oh of South Korea, and bronze medallist Manu Bhaker of India with their medals.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Table Tennis - Women's Singles Round of 64: Sreeja Akula of India in action during her round of 64 match against Christina Kallberg of Sweden.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Badminton - Women's Singles Group play stage: P V Sindhu of India during the Group M match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Qualification - Subdivision 3: Rina Kishi of Japan performs on the balance beam.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Boxing - Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 32: Magomed Elim Sultanovic Schachidov of Germany reacts after losing his fight against Tiago Muxanga of Mozambique.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Surfing - Women's Round 2 - Heat 2: South Africa's Sarah Baum during Heat 2.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Fencing - Men's Epee Individual Semifinals: Koki Kano of Japan in action with Tibor Ferenc Andrasfi of Hungary.
Credit: Reuters Photo