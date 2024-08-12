DH Web Desk
India’s flag-bearers, shooter Manu Bhaker and men’s hockey team goalkeeper P R Srejeesh march during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France.
Credit: PTI Photo
Teams cheer during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Stade de France, in Paris.
Credit: PTI Photo
Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony.
Credit: Reuters Photo
France President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach are pictured before the closing ceremony.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Golden Voyager stands atop a pile of masked dancers in a performance during the closing ceremony.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Singer Yseult performs during the closing ceremony.
Credit: Reuters Photo
General view of the Olympic rings during the closing ceremony.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Phoenix perform during the closing ceremony.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Pianist Alain Roche plays during the closing ceremony.
Credit: Reuters Photo