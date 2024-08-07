Olympics 2024: Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez wins same event 5 times, sets record

DH Web Desk
Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez creates history at the Olympics as became the first athlete in any sport to win the same individual event five times.
Credit: Reuters
He successfully defeated Chile's Yasmani Acosta in the 130kg Greco-Roman final and won his fifth successive gold medal.
Credit: Reuters
Cheers and applause erupted after the match as the audience celebrated his feat with great gusto.
Credit: Reuters
Mijain Lopez Nunez celebrates his win with a coaching staff after winning gold.
Credit: Reuters
A Cuban coaching staff gets emotional after Mijain Lopez Nunez wins his fifth gold at the Olympics 2024.
Credit: Reuters
The Cuban giant Mijain Lopez Nunez bites his medal during the ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: Reuters