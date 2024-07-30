Olympics 2024 Day 4: Must-Watch Indian athletes competing today

DH Web Desk
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh
This Indian duo will aim to win the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event.
Credit: Special rrangement
Indian Hockey Team
The Indian men's hockey team is set to play against Ireland today. They must secure a victory to advance, as the competition for a spot in the quarterfinals intensifies.
Credit: PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Already in the quarterfinals, Satwik and Chirag will be looking to build momentum before advancing to the final 8 stages. Satwik and Chirag will take on the Indonesian duo today.
Credit: PTI
Balraj Panwar
Balraj, the sole Indian rower, will carry the nation’s hopes for a medal by himself and will strive for another outstanding performance.
Credit: X/@prodefkohima
Prithviraj Tondaiman
The only Indian shooter in the men’s trap event at the Summer Games, Tondaiman carries the hopes of his nation on his shoulders.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh
Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari are both set to compete in the women's trap shooting qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ankita Bhakat
Ankita Bhakat will compete in the women’s recurve individual round at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@ankitabhakat_
Bhajan Kaur
Bhajan Kaur, one of the debutants for India, will compete in the women’s recurve individual round of 32.
Credit: PTI
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa
Crasto and Ponappa will face Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in their final group game.
Credit: PTI
Amit Panghal
Amit Panghal will also be seen in action today.
Credit: PTI
Jaismine Lamboria
Jaismine Lamboria will compete with Nesthy Petecio in the Round of 32 bout in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: PTI
Dhiraj Bommadevara
Dhiraj Bommadevara will take on Adam Li in the Round of 64 archery.
Credit: PTI
Preeti Pawar
Preeti Pawar will face second seed and world championships silver-medallist Marcela Yeni Arias of Colombia in the round of 16 clash.
Credit: X/ @India_AllSports