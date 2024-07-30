Olympics 2024 Day 4: Must-Watch Indian athletes competing today

DH Web Desk

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh

This Indian duo will aim to win the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event.

|

Credit: Special rrangement

Indian Hockey Team

The Indian men's hockey team is set to play against Ireland today. They must secure a victory to advance, as the competition for a spot in the quarterfinals intensifies.

|

Credit: PTI

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Already in the quarterfinals, Satwik and Chirag will be looking to build momentum before advancing to the final 8 stages. Satwik and Chirag will take on the Indonesian duo today.

|

Credit: PTI

Balraj Panwar

Balraj, the sole Indian rower, will carry the nation’s hopes for a medal by himself and will strive for another outstanding performance.

|

Credit: X/@prodefkohima

Prithviraj Tondaiman

The only Indian shooter in the men’s trap event at the Summer Games, Tondaiman carries the hopes of his nation on his shoulders.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh

Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari are both set to compete in the women's trap shooting qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ankita Bhakat

Ankita Bhakat will compete in the women’s recurve individual round at the Paris Olympics 2024.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ankitabhakat_

Bhajan Kaur

Bhajan Kaur, one of the debutants for India, will compete in the women’s recurve individual round of 32.

|

Credit: PTI

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa

Crasto and Ponappa will face Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in their final group game.

|

Credit: PTI

Amit Panghal

Amit Panghal will also be seen in action today.

|

Credit: PTI

Jaismine Lamboria

Jaismine Lamboria will compete with Nesthy Petecio in the Round of 32 bout in the Paris Olympics 2024.

|

Credit: PTI

Dhiraj Bommadevara

Dhiraj Bommadevara will take on Adam Li in the Round of 64 archery.

|

Credit: PTI

Preeti Pawar

Preeti Pawar will face second seed and world championships silver-medallist Marcela Yeni Arias of Colombia in the round of 16 clash.

|

Credit: X/ @India_AllSports