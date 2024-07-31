Olympics 2024 Day 5: Indian athletes to watch out for today

DH Web Desk
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
One of the youngest members of the 21-member Indian shooting team, Aishwary will take part in the qualifying round of the men’s 50m 3 positions event.
Credit: PTI Photo
Shreyasi Singh
BJP MLA and shooter Shreyasi Singh will compete in the Women's Trap Qualification Round.
Credit: Instagram/@singhshreyasi
Rajesshwari Kumari
Rajesshwari will also compete in the Women's Trap Qualification Round.
Credit: Instagram/@rajesshwarikumari
P V Sindhu
Indian shuttler P V Sindhu will compete against Kristin Kuuba in the Women's Singles (Group Stage).
Credit: PTI Photo
Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen will compete against Indonesian third seed Jonatan Christie, the Asian and All England champion, in what is essentially a Round of 32 matchup.
Credit: PTI Photo
H S Prannoy
H S Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat in his final group-stage encounter today.
Credit: PTI Photo
Lovlina Borgohain
Lovlina will begin her Paris Olympics campaign with a round of 16 match against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the Women's 75kg category.
Credit: PTI Photo
Nishant Dev
Nishant Dev will clash with boxer Jose Gabriel in a Round of 16 bout.
Credit: PTI Photo
Deepika Kumari
Archer Deepika Kumari will take on Reena Parnat in a Round of 64 encounter.
Credit: PTI Photo
Tarundeep Rai
Archer Tarundeep Rai will take on Tom Hall in a Round of 64 contest.
Credit: Instagram/@rai_tarundeep
Anush Agarwalla
The sole Indian equestrian at the Paris 2024 Olympics Anush Agarwalla will participate in the individual dressage event, becoming the first Indian to compete in dressage at the Summer Olympic Games.
Credit: Instagram/@anushagarwalla