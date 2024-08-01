Olympics 2024 Day 6: Top Indian contenders to watch out for

DH Web Desk

Akshdeep, Vikas and Paramjit Singh

The race walk events will kick off the athletics competition at the Paris Olympics, with Akshdeep, Vikas, and Paramjit Singh competing in the men’s 20km race walk final.

Credit: X/@India_AllSports

H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen

India's medal contenders H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will compete against each other in the men's singles round of 16.

Credit: PTI

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be in action today in the Men's individual strokeplay (Round 1).

Credit: Special Arrangement

Priyanka Goswami

Priyanka Goswami will be seen in action in Women's 20km race walk final.

Credit: Instagram/@priyanka___goswami

Swapnil Kusale

Shooter Swapnil Kusale will compete in the Men's 50 rifle Three Positions final.

Credit: PTI

Indian Hockey Team

Having secured a place in the top 3, the Indian hockey team is now poised to claim the fourth spot by defeating Belgium in their upcoming match.

Credit: PTI

Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen will compete in the women’s boxing Round of 16, moving a step closer to the final stage of the event.

Credit: PTI

Pravin Ramesh Jadhav

Pravin Jadhav will compete in the Men's Recurve Individual in Archery.

Credit: PTI

Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil

Sift Samra and Anjum  Moudgil will try their best in the qualifying round of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Credit: X/@IndiaSports

Vishnu Saravanan

Sailor Vishnu Saravanan competes in men's dinghy race.

Credit: PTI

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in a cracking men's doubles quarterfinal.

Credit: PTI

Nethra Kumanan

Nethra Kumanan is scheduled to set sail in the women’s dinghy event.

Credit: Instagram/@nethrakumanan

PV Sindhu

Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu is set to face He Bingjiao of China in the Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: PTI