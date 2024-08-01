Olympics 2024 Day 6: Top Indian contenders to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Akshdeep, Vikas and Paramjit Singh
The race walk events will kick off the athletics competition at the Paris Olympics, with Akshdeep, Vikas, and Paramjit Singh competing in the men’s 20km race walk final.
Credit: X/@India_AllSports
H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen
India's medal contenders H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will compete against each other in the men's singles round of 16.
Credit: PTI
Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar
Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be in action today in the Men's individual strokeplay (Round 1).
Credit: Special Arrangement
Priyanka Goswami
Priyanka Goswami will be seen in action in Women's 20km race walk final.
Credit: Instagram/@priyanka___goswami
Swapnil Kusale
Shooter Swapnil Kusale will compete in the Men's 50 rifle Three Positions final.
Credit: PTI
Indian Hockey Team
Having secured a place in the top 3, the Indian hockey team is now poised to claim the fourth spot by defeating Belgium in their upcoming match.
Credit: PTI
Nikhat Zareen
Nikhat Zareen will compete in the women’s boxing Round of 16, moving a step closer to the final stage of the event.
Credit: PTI
Pravin Ramesh Jadhav
Pravin Jadhav will compete in the Men's Recurve Individual in Archery.
Credit: PTI
Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil
Sift Samra and Anjum Moudgil will try their best in the qualifying round of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event.
Credit: X/@IndiaSports
Vishnu Saravanan
Sailor Vishnu Saravanan competes in men's dinghy race.
Credit: PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in a cracking men's doubles quarterfinal.
Credit: PTI
Nethra Kumanan
Nethra Kumanan is scheduled to set sail in the women’s dinghy event.
Credit: Instagram/@nethrakumanan
PV Sindhu
Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu is set to face He Bingjiao of China in the Round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: PTI