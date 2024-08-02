Olympics 2024 Day 7: Indian athletes to watch out for

DH Web Desk

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will be seen in action in the second round of the men's golf competition.

Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh

Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals in a single Olympic Games, will aim for a hat-trick of medals. Manu and Esha Singh will compete in the Women's 25m Pistol qualification.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, India's sole male shotgun shooter, will compete in the Skeet Men’s Qualification round.

Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara

Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will take the stage as they start their mixed team campaign.

Balraj Panwar

Rower Balraj Panwar will play final Men’s Singles Scull Final D round today.

Tulika Maan

In her opening bout, Tulika Maan will fight Cuba's Idalys Ortiz.

Nethra Kumanan

Nethra Kumanan will be in action in women's dinghy sailing competition.

Hockey Team

Indian men’s hockey team will be up in a crucial match against Australia.

Vishnu Saravanan

Vishnu Saravanan is competing in the men’s dinghy.

Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen will compete for a spot in the semi-finals as he faces Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the Men's Singles Badminton quarter-final match this evening.

Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani

Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani will take part in women's 5000m Steeplechase round 1.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at the Men's Shot Put.

