Olympics 2024 Day 7: Indian athletes to watch out for

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma
Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will be seen in action in the second round of the men's golf competition.
Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh
Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals in a single Olympic Games, will aim for a hat-trick of medals. Manu and Esha Singh will compete in the Women's 25m Pistol qualification.
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, India's sole male shotgun shooter, will compete in the Skeet Men’s Qualification round.
Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara
Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will take the stage as they start their mixed team campaign.
Balraj Panwar
Rower Balraj Panwar will play final Men’s Singles Scull Final D round today.
Tulika Maan
In her opening bout, Tulika Maan will fight Cuba's Idalys Ortiz.
Nethra Kumanan
Nethra Kumanan will be in action in women's dinghy sailing competition.
Hockey Team
Indian men’s hockey team will be up in a crucial match against Australia.
Vishnu Saravanan
Vishnu Saravanan is competing in the men’s dinghy.
Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen will compete for a spot in the semi-finals as he faces Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the Men's Singles Badminton quarter-final match this evening.
Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani
Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani will take part in women's 5000m Steeplechase round 1.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at the Men's Shot Put.
